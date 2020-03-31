Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 1,765 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,765 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after acquiring an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Xilinx by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Xilinx by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $396,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of XLNX traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.35. 3,271,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,346. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

