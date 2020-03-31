Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 1,905 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

