Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 607 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after buying an additional 181,663 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,492,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.96. The stock had a trading volume of 602,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average of $230.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.55.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

