Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $134,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,916,000 after purchasing an additional 72,531 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

ALK traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.33. 2,838,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,868. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

