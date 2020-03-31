Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $150,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. 1,839,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,012. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.