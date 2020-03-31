Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $158,000 in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $18.25. 4,698,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,060. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

