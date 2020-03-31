Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $85,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after acquiring an additional 135,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $5.64 on Monday, reaching $180.28. 460,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,188. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $248.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

