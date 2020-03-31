Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $93,000 in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NCR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in NCR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NCR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens cut their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

In other NCR news, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. 1,286,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,658. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.