Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $94,000 in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of DTE traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.43. 1,474,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,927. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

