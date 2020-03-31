Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $95,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $3.44 on Monday, reaching $55.30. 1,318,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

