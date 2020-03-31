Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $102,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

KO stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $45.00. 23,426,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,231,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

