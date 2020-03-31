Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $173,000 Investment in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,505. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. TheStreet lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

