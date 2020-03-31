Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $85,000 Investment in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,408,000 after buying an additional 949,304 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 320,036 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,180,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,061,000 after acquiring an additional 788,742 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,206,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,660. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.