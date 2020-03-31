Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after purchasing an additional 881,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,554,000 after buying an additional 878,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,522.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,541,000 after buying an additional 661,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.26. 3,507,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,529. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

