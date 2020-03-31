Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.99. 3,730,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

