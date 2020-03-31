Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.49. 1,559,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.32.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,029.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,661. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.