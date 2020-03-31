Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.58. 4,884,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,316. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

