Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,833 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VAR stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.72. 980,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.41. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

