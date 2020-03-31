Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,952,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 67,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.58. 1,383,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,597. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.