Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases New Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.70 and a 200-day moving average of $184.32. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

