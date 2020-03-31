Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,273,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,552,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,688,000 after buying an additional 45,507 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 497,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,934. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.23. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.86.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

