Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 1,909 Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.51. 5,752,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,287. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

