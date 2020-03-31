Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 2,510 Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AL. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Air Lease news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243 in the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $21.82. 2,152,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

