Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 497 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,757,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 918,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,788. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.9947 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

