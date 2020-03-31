Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 652 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.44. 797,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

