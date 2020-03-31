Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes $100,000 Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $5.84 on Monday, hitting $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 164,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,562. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

