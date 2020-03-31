Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes $110,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned 0.78% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,401,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of SPXE traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.04. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2051 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

