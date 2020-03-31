Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes $143,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.74.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

