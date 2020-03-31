Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes $146,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 156,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,330,000 after buying an additional 149,842 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,447,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO stock traded up $26.70 on Monday, hitting $349.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.66 and a fifty-two week high of $413.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

