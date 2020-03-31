Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes $185,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $14.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.30. 2,128,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,133. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

