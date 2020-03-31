Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

ANET stock traded up $14.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,881. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.28. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.