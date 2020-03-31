Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $13.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.38. The company had a trading volume of 218,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.89. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.