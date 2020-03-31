StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 3.8%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) shares traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $23.50, 2,504,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,320,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

