Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading Down 7.7%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 23,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 771,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

A number of analysts have commented on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

