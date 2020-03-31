Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,533,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $206,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock traded up $3.93 on Monday, reaching $78.17. 2,388,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,982. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

