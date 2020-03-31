Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,816 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,848,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,149,000 after buying an additional 9,005,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,571,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,742,000 after buying an additional 1,278,132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,425,000 after buying an additional 1,057,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,076,000 after buying an additional 1,053,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,429,000.

QUAL traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.45. 3,603,028 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4104 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

