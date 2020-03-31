Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Hexcel by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. 1,847,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

