Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $49.48 Million Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $49,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPI shares. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 366,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,950. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

