Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $39.39 Million in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 136,626 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after acquiring an additional 122,444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,584.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 114,226 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Monro by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Monro by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.34. 443,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

