Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $49.98 Million in Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,980,000. Associated Capital Group accounts for about 0.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $52,018.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,702 shares of company stock valued at $173,543 in the last three months. 83.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $30.86. 6,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,726. Associated Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.