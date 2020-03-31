Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $40.38 Million Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,383,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,723 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 61,009.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 801,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $35,617,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE K traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,865. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

