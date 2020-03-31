Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,694 Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,402,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $36.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

