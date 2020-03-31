Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 906 Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $4,379,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

