Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $37,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,937,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,300,000 after acquiring an additional 855,470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 743,893 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 816.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 699,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 623,206 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,568,000.

FPE stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

