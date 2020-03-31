Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $39.33 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

IYR traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $71.60. 9,511,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,782,824. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

