Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $41.73 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,726,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,582,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,361,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,951. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.