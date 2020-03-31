Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $41.89 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,892,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. 12,804,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,244. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

