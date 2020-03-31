SunTrust Banks Trims ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Target Price to

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from to in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAN. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NYSE MAN traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

