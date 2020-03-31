SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRDX. ValuEngine downgraded SurModics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SurModics to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SurModics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of SurModics stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 84,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.09. SurModics has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SurModics will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SurModics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SurModics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SurModics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

