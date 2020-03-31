SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VNQ traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,022. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

